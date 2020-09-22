  1. Home
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer: Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao onboard as a mentor

Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has joined Prabhas' 21st film as a mentor. The film will be helmed by Nag Ashwin.
As we all know Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have collaborated for Nag Ashwin’s next directorial. The untitled film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, the makers recently announced the recent addition to the film's team. Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has joined Prabhas' 21st film as a mentor. On Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's birthday, the makers took to twitter and made a revelation about the same. 

The official account of Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter and announced about the same. The tweet read, "A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us." Singeetam Srinivasa Rao who is also screenwriter, composer, singer, lyricist and actor has won a lot of awards including  National Film Awards and Nandi Awards. 

Check out Tweet below:

The pan-Indian multilingual project is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. In a statement, Ashwin had said, "I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

