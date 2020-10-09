Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film director Nag Ashwin opens up on Amitabh Bachchan's role in the sci fi film

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin has reacted to Amitabh Bachchan joining the magical star cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Legendary Amitabh Bachchan to essay a pivotal role in Prabhas and starrer upcoming big-budget film. The makers of Nag Ashwin directorial took to social media and made a big announcement about Amitabh Bachchan's addition to their much-anticipated film. Baahubali actor Prabhas also took to Instagram and expressed his happiness as he is set to share the screenspace with Big B. He wrote, "Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary." Meanwhile, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin has reacted to Big B's addition to the magical star cast.

“I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has... It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is,” an excited Director Nag Ashwin said. C. Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies also expressed their excitement on welcoming Indian Cinema's biggest icon.

“The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his superhit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film ‘Sholay' several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is a production house that began its cinematic journey with Shri NTR and also was named by him,” said Producer Aswini Dutt.

Amitabh Bachchan also thanked the team for the same and sent his greetings on production house completing its 50 years. He tweeted, "T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms.. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!"

The film is slated for a worldwide release in 2022.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×