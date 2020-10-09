Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film director Nag Ashwin opens up on Amitabh Bachchan's role in the sci fi film
Legendary Amitabh Bachchan to essay a pivotal role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer upcoming big-budget film. The makers of Nag Ashwin directorial took to social media and made a big announcement about Amitabh Bachchan's addition to their much-anticipated film. Baahubali actor Prabhas also took to Instagram and expressed his happiness as he is set to share the screenspace with Big B. He wrote, "Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary." Meanwhile, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin has reacted to Big B's addition to the magical star cast.
“I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has... It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is,” an excited Director Nag Ashwin said. C. Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies also expressed their excitement on welcoming Indian Cinema's biggest icon.
“The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his superhit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film ‘Sholay' several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is a production house that began its cinematic journey with Shri NTR and also was named by him,” said Producer Aswini Dutt.
Amitabh Bachchan also thanked the team for the same and sent his greetings on production house completing its 50 years. He tweeted, "T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms.. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!"
#NamaskaramBigB Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/tdX9ghABku
— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 9, 2020
T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaDuttCh pic.twitter.com/3G09uQfOAe
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 9, 2020
The film is slated for a worldwide release in 2022.
Also Read: Keerthy Suresh's airport looks are chic, simple and all about subtle, muted tones & we are taking note
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Amitabh is viewed as a saviour for many movies . Brahmastra is an example . he alone cannot salvage a full movie with stale stars and script .