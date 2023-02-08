Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to get engaged in Maldives? His team REACTS

A close associate from Prabhas' team reportedly called off the engagement rumours. The ETimes quoted saying, ''Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.''

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have become the next hot couple in the film industry. In the past few days, rumours are rife that the most eligible bachelor, Prabhas is reportedly all set to get engaged to Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon. Although it is not known whether it's true or not, the rumours have spread like wildlife. Now, according to sources of ETimes, Prabhas' team reportedly quashed the engagement rumours.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumours

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumours began from the teaser launch of their upcoming film Adipurush. Although both denied the relationship rumours, Kriti blushed when Varun Dhawan teased her to Prabhas' reaction to Balakrishna's teasing, have added much-needed fuel. Now, rumours state that the duo have decided to take their relationship to the next level. A film critic tweeted that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be getting engaged in Maldives soon and it took the internet by storm.



Earlier, Kriti called her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'. In her note, she also said that 'Bhediya' Varun 'went a little too wild' and his fun banter led to dating rumours. Kriti's note read, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!" She also put 'Fake news' GIF along with the statement.

At Unstoppable With NBK 2, Balakrishna questioned Prabhas about the dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, saying why did Ram fall in love with Sita. To which, Prabhas with a subtle smile said, "It's old news. Madam already cleared it. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing."

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon paired up together in the most-anticipated movie Adipurush. It also features Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in the lead. The pan-Indian film is helmed by Om Raut, who has also directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.