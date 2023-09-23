Prabhas and Nayanthara likely to reunite after 16 years for big film: Reports

Prabhas and Nayanthara, the pan-Indian star and Lady Superstar are likely to reunite after 16 long years. Yes, rumors are buzzing that these two superstars will pair up for an upcoming film Kannappa. It is reported that they will be playing the roles of Lord Shiva and Parvathi in the film, which is a dream project of actor Manchu Vishnu.

Prabhas and Nayanthara to pair up after 2007 film Yogi

A few days ago, it was reported that Prabhas has been roped in to play a key role in Kannappa. Vishnu indirectly also confirmed the same on Twitter. Now, another trending update about the film is the makers have reportedly approached Nayanthara to play a key role in the film. She is being considered to be paired up with Prabhas in the big Telugu project, as per OTT Play reports. It is further also reported she is yet to revert back to the offer. If she agrees, then this surely would be big and a delight for audiences. The actress is currently basking in the success of her Bollywood debut film Jawan.

For the unversed, Prabhas and Nayanthara worked together on a Telugu film titled Yogi, directed by VV Vinayakan. The movie was released 16 years ago, in 2007. While this news has created a buzz on social media, an official confirmation is awaited.



About Manchu Vishnu's dream project Kannappa

On Friday, Vishnu announced that Nupur Sanon walked out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. She was initially roped in to play the role of female lead in the film. Vishnu shared that their team will miss her and the hunt for a new female lead begins.

Kannappa is the dream project of Manchu Vishnu. The film was launched with a grand event in August and the pre-production has been under process. On August 21, the film's pooja ceremony was conducted at Sri Kalahasti temple. His father and legendary actor Mohan Babu will be jointly producing this project. The shooting for the film is set to start soon as well, as per reports. Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy will work together on the film’s music.

