Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s PHOTOS from the sets of Radhe Shyam in Georgia go viral; Take a look

In the photos, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde can be seen having a gala time posing for selfies and exchanging bouquets.

By now, we all know that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently in Georgia along with the cast and crew of their upcoming film. A while ago, Prabhas’ photos from the sets, as he celebrated his birthday there surfaced online. Now, photos of both the lead actors from the film’s sets have surfaced online and they are going viral. Fans are sharing them across all social media platforms as they are excited about the film.

In the photos, they both can be seen posing for selfies, smiling a radiant smile. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers had unveiled a captivating motion poster for the film on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, an animated version of several people was seen traveling on a train and the lead actors can be seen having a fine time during the train travel. It was reported that Ajay Devgan will be seen playing a key role in the film, however, it was denied by the makers.

See the photos here:

Also Read: RRR, Radhe Shyam to Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Telugu films to look out for after theatres reopen

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has in his kitty, yet another magnum opus titled Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and it has as the main antagonist, while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a key role. More details about the film are awaited. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has the film Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akhil Akkineni.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×