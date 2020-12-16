Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam: Makers of the period drama resume shooting in Hyderabad

Directed by Radha Krishnakumar, Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period drama, which had Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

We all know that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were shooting for their upcoming film Radhe Shyam in Georgia. Now, it is being reported that the cast and crew of the film are in Hyderabad as the makers have restarted the shooting schedule in the city. The romantic drama film boasts a stellar cast including Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Touted to be a period drama, the film is set in 1970s Europe. It was also revealed that the film also has Jayaram in a key role.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam’s motion poster was released on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, an animated version of several people was seen traveling on a train and the lead actors can be seen having a fine time during the train travel. It was reported that Ajay Devgan will be seen playing a key role in the film, however, it was denied by the makers.

The film features Sachin Khedakar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in to compose music for the most awaited magnum opus. Before the lockdown was imposed, the film was being shot in Georgia. The film will be simultaneously released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s photos from the sets of the film along with the cast and crew surfaced online last month and they made the fans go gaga.

Credits :Hindustan Times

