Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam: Sudheer Babu, Nag Ashwin hail the new motion poster

Sharing their birthday wished to Prabhas, celebrities and fans have been lauding the motion poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Radhe Shyam.

As soon as the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam released the motion poster, it took over the internet as fans and celebrities shared it and wished the actor on his birthday. Sudheer Babu, who was last seen sharing the screen space with Nani in the film V, shared the poster and expressed how awestruck he was to see the poster. He stated that the poster was like an evening breeze.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “As pleasant as a breeze in the evening #RadheShyam”. Tollywood director Nag Ashwin stated that he cannot wait to start his journey with Prabhas and congratulated him on the film. He wrote on his Twitter space, “#HappyBirthdayPrabhas garu Congratulations on the start of the #RadheShyam journey...and can't wait to start our journey..and see where we will be on this day in 2021”.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which is set in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. However, there’s no official update yet about the film’s storyline. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. With the recent motion poster, it can be understood that the film will have a lot to do with train journey.

Credits :Twitter

