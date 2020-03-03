Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Jaan UPDATE: Baahubali actor to be seen in a new look for a flashback scene?

According to the latest update about the film, Prabhas will be seen in never seen before look and will have a key flashback in the second half of his upcoming film starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Also, Prabhas' look and costume has already been finalised.

After in Saaho, Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing Prabhas in their upcoming film, tentatively called Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Fans can't keep calm to know what this romantic-saga has in stores next. The shooting of the film kick-started in January in Hyderabad and the team is soon ready to move to Europe for the next schedule. According to the latest update about the film, Prabhas will be seen in never seen before look and will have a key flashback in the second half. Also, Prabhas' look and costume has already been finalized. The shooting will take place in Europe soon.

Earlier, sharing the update about the film, director Radha Krishna Kumar shared, "Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday. The massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazingly captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja hedge’s working chemistry (sic)." Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's sizzling chemistry is something that we all are looking forward to. The fresh pairing of Pooja and Prabhas has set high expectations. Meanwhile, check out director's tweet below.

Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterdayThe massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazing captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja hedge’s working chemistry — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will also be seen opposite in Bollywood film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Sharing the news with her fans, Pooja tweeted last month, "2020 begins in a BIG way! Aaaahhhh been dying to share this news with you’ll @beingsalmankhan can’t wait to start working on this one with you @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji let’s gooo."

Credits :123 Telugu

Read More