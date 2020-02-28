Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Prabhas 20 to release on THIS date? Find Out

Prabhas' next release, directed by Radha Krishna is a romantic entertainer, and is set to be canned in Georgia from March 15. Starring Pooja Hegde as the heroine, the film is tentatively referred to as Prabhas 20. Reports suggest that the movie would hit the big screens on October 16, 2020.

Despite the fate of his movies at the box office, Prabhas continues to be the darling of the masses. His last release, Saaho, made on a humongous budget of over Rs 350 crore, directed by Sujeeth, came with a lot of promise, unfortunately met with exceedingly negative reviews though not exactly tanking at the box office. Prabhas' next release is a romantic entertainer, directed by Radha Krishna and starring Pooja Hegde as the heroine and is being tentatively referred to as Prabhas 20. While the next schedule is set to be canned in Georgia from March 15, speculations are rife that the movie would hit the marquee on October 16, 2020.

Various speculations doing the rounds suggest that the movie will be called Jaan though there has been no official confirmation on this. Prabhas and Pooja are said to have several steamy scenes between them. Prabhas is also rumoured to go shirtless for the film, thereby potentially make his female fans swoon over him once again. According to grapevine, Prabhas has shed close to 10 kilos in order to achieve a leaner look for the film.

Earlier, while talking about the film, director Radha Krishna had stated that he would not say anything more than that the film is going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. He also added that the team has zeroed on Europe to shoot the major portions of the film. He concluded saying that the film will go on floors soon. Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for Jaan.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Read More