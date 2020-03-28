Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radha Krishna’s next to be delayed further? Find out

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer directed by Radha Krishna, will be further delayed to be relased as the makers have planned to shoot maximum portion in Europe.

Though the movies of Prabhas have been facing box office flops, the actor still continues to be the hero of masses. His last film Saaho, made on a huge budget of over Rs 350 crore, directed by Sujeeth, met with negative reviews. However, the film did not tank at the box office. Prabhas' next release is a romantic entertainer, directed by Radha Krishna. The film has Pooja Hegde as the heroine and is being tentatively referred to as Prabhas 20.

While the film’s last schedule was canned in Georgia, the film’s next schedule will not take off for the next seven to eight months as it was planned to be shot in London and Europe, suggest media reports. This will result in a huge delay in the film’s release, while the makers initially planned for Sankranti 2021 release. Various speculations doing the rounds suggest that the movie will be called Jaan though there has been no official confirmation on this.

According to grapevine, Prabhas has shed close to 10 kilos in order to achieve a leaner look for the film. Earlier, while talking about the film, director Radha Krishna had said in an interview that he would not say anything more than that the film is going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. Pooja Hegde had earlier said that she and Prabhas would be attempting some unique, action and musical sequences for the first time for the film.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More