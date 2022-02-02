Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to release on March 11 in theatres

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have finally locked the release date for the period romantic drama. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will be out in theatres on 11 March. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, films lead Prabhas wrote, “11.03.22. I'll see you. #RadheShyamOnMarch11.”

Check out the post below: