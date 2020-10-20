Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam to stay clear of fight sequences: Report

The news report states how Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much awaited film Radhe Shyam is staying clear of any high power action scenes.

The latest buzz around the highly anticipated flick Radhe Shyam states that the upcoming Prabhas starrer will not have any high intensity action scenes or sequences in it. The news report states how the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is staying clear of any high power action scenes. The Baahubali actor Prabhas will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming Radha Krishna Kumar film.

The upcoming film is touted to be a pure romance saga with Prabhas playing lead. The actor previously featured in a high action drama called Saaho. This film was helmed by ace director Sujeeth. Sadly, the film did not get the kind of response that is usually anticipated from a Prabhas starrer. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from Saaho. But, the film did not create any magic on the big screen.

This film also featured the Bollywood diva, as the female lead. The lead pair of Saaho, shared some sizzling chemistry. But, the box office collections of the Sujeeth directorial were not up to the mark. Now all eyes are on the upcoming Radha Krishna Kumar film. The first look of Radhe Shyam has created quite the stir among the fans and followers of Prabhas. The film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

Credits :tollywood net

