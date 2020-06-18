Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film with Radha Krishna Kumar titled Radhe Shyam?

Previous media reports stated that the makers of the highly anticipated drama have titled the film as Jaan. But later on, news reports surfaced that the makers have also registered other titles like Radhe Shyam and Oh Dear.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the much-awaited film Prabhas 20 starring the Baahubali actor Prabhas has been titled Radhe Shyam. There is no official announcement made yet, but the fans and followers of the Saaho actor feel that Prabhas 20 has been titled Radhe Shyam. Previous media reports stated that the makers of the highly anticipated drama have titled the film as Jaan. But later on, news reports surfaced that the makers have also registered other titles like Radhe Shyam and Oh Dear. The makers of Prabhas 20 are very tight lipped about the title of the film which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The film will have the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. On the work front, Prabhas will also essay the lead role in the film which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. The director is known for his blockbuster film Mahanati. The film had Keerthy Suresh play the lead. Mahanati fetched the actress her first National Award. The south siren Pooja Hegde will also star in the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor.

This film has south actor Akhil Akkineni in the lead. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film Prabhas 20 as the film brings together Pooja and Prabhas together. The fans are hoping see the sizzling chemistry between the two actors. The film Prabhas 20 remains to be the most awaited drama from the south film industry.

