Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam: Makers to RELEASE the film's motion poster on THIS date

The motion poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming historical fantasy drama is all set to be released by the makers on October 23.

At a time when we all are waiting for an official update from the makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam, the makers have now revealed that the film’s official motion poster will be released on October 23. This comes after the makers released Pooja Hegde’s look for the film on her birthday as a special revelation. This news about the motion poster has now come as an exciting one to the fans of the actors.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam’s shooting was brought to a halt after the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the whole world. The ream was in Georgia when the lockdown was imposed. In the second week of September, the shooting of the film was restarted. In the month of August, the makers revealed the first look poster, which was a romantic painting of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde engaging in a dance routine.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which has its main story revolving in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess. However, there’s no official update yet about the film’s storyline. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

