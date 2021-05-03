Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar: Srinidhi Shetty to be roped in for a special dance performance?

Salaar has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and the film’s shooting is happening at a brisk pace.

It was hinted by Prashanth Neel last month that the production work of Salaar is going on at a brisk pace. While fans are super excited about the update, a new report has come up stating that the makers have roped in Srinidhi Shetty for a dance performance. Apparently, she will be making a cameo appearance in the film for a song. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2.

The film has Yash as the male lead, and the makers released Srinidhi’s first look on her birthday. It was received with a huge applaud from the audience. Coming back to Salaar, the Prashanth Neel directorial is one of the much-anticipated projects that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Hearsay has that Prabhas plays a violent character, and reportedly, he will be undergoing intense training sessions to achieve a beefed-up look for the role.

Salaar was launched in a grand event in January, which was attended by Yash, Ram Charan and several other biggies. It has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Prabhas has two other pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishakumar. He also has Adipurush in his kitty, which will be directed by Om Raut and another one with as the leading lady. On the other hand, last year had been eventful for Shruti Haasan with films like Krack, Salaar and Laabam. She was also seen playing a key role in the recently released film Vakeel Saab.

