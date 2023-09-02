Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire postponed, likely to release on Diwali or Sankranti?

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is a highly anticipated film. It is well known that the film was scheduled to release on September 28. However, the makers have decided to postpone the film as the post-production is still underway. Now, we hear that Salaar might release in November or January 2024, during Diwali or Sankranti.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire postponed due to post-production work

As Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has been postponed, the makers are looking for a new release. While they have not confirmed a particular release date, the film is eyeing to release during the biggest festivals, Diwali or Sankranti. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

As per the source close to the project, "Director Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritize every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the film will be released in November around Diwali. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film."

The postponement of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has left fans very disappointed. Prabhas fans bombarded social media with their reactions—some fans reacted with funny memes, while other reactions were just plain frustration and outright disappointment. Salaar is a crucial film for Prabhas and his fans as the actor's previous releases Radhe Shyam and Adipurush couldn't stand up to the mark. So all eyes are on the gangster saga.



About Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire

Ever since the teaser of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire was announced, the expectations have rocketed sky-high. Makers also promised to release the trailer in August but that got postponed. The trailer might be released this month, as the team promised.

The film will be released in two parts, the first is titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled for a theatrical release on 28 September 2023 in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.



