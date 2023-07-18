Prabhas and Rana Daggubati arrive in US ahead of Project K’s San Diego Comic-Con debut; PICS
Prabhas and Rana Daggubati arrived in the US ahead of Project K’s Comic-Con debut. Their picture together instantly went viral on social media.
In a few days, Project K will officially make its way into history as the first Indian film to make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con. Project K's star-studded team has already arrived in the US ahead of Comic-Con.
A picture of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati is currently going viral across social media. The picture of the two actors was shared through the Twitter handle of Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company that is bankrolling Project K. Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th."
Team Project K arrives in the US ahead of Project K’s Comic-Con debut
The title and trailer for Project K are going to be launched on July 20 at the event.
