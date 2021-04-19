Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush: Director Om Raut reveals there will be a lot of action

Adipurush is touted to be a historical drama, with Prabhas playing as lord Ram and Said Ali Khan will be seen as Ravan.

At a time when we are all waiting for the makers of Adipurush to announce more updates about the film, director Om Raut has revealed in an interview with Delhi Times that the film will have a lot pf action, for which Prabhas and are undergoing a massive transformation. He stated that they both have been training for their roles in the film even though they have started shooting for the film. Om Raut stated that they have finished about 30 percent of the shooting and they are prepared enough to shoot the film during the pandemic.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “There is a lot of work that is going on. Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste's point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much.”

About Kriti Sanon, Om Raut called her a phenomenal actor and stated that her portions are wrapped up. Adipurush is touted to be a historical drama, which will be based on the great Indian epic, Ramayan. The film has Prabhas playing as lord Ram, while Said Ali Khan will be seen as Ravan. Adipurush also has Amitabh Bachchan in a key supporting role.

