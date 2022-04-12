Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s mythological drama Adipurush gets a new addition; Read Inside

Om Raut's upcoming mythological drama Adipurush has been piquing the audience’s curiosity ever since its announcement. The latest update regarding this project is that along with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, there is a new addition to the film’s cast. Jannat actress, Sonal Chauhan has officially joined the team Adipurush.

According to reports, she will be seen playing an important character in this retelling of the famous verse of Ramayana. Backed by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the flick is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The makers will further out dubbed versions of the movie in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This upcoming drama is one of the most expensive Indian films made to date.

Prabhas will essay the role of Raghava in Adipurush, while Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The character of Lankesh will be portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. This movie is slated to be out in theatres on January 12, 2023.

The shoot for the film has already been wrapped up and the project is in the post-production stage right now. It is speculated that around 90 percent of the film will be using VFX for a magical cinematic experience.

Om Raut stepped into the industry with the 2020 flick, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will next play the protagonist in Prashanth Neel’s action drama Salaar. The film will also have Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite the Radhe Shyam star.

