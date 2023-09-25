Prabhas and Sreeleela set to feature in Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi’s film? Reports

Sreeleela is inarguably the most in-demand personality in the Telugu film industry at the moment. Even her Skanda co-star, Ram Pothineni, had spoken about the actress being super busy. Adding to her already huge lineup of projects, Sreeleela might very well have bagged another big film. According to reports, Sreeleela is set to star in a film alongside Prabhas. It is also being reported that Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi will be helming the project after the stupendous success of his last directorial venture.

Sreeleela and Prabhas might reportedly work together for the very first time

Sreeleela and Prabhas have never worked together in a film as of now. Therefore, if the rumors are indeed true, then this will mark the first collaboration between the two actors. Reportedly, similar to Hanu Raghavapudi’s last film Sita Ramam, his rumored next project will also be a love story. It is being said that this time around, the filmmaker is planning to set his love story amidst World War II. Also to note, the rumored film is said to be bankrolled by the popular production company Mythri Movie Makers.

The film, allegedly a period romance, first gained traction back in May when rumors began making the rounds that Prabhas would be collaborating with Hanu Raghavapudi for a forthcoming project. As per 123 Telugu, the director had narrated a story to the Mirchi actor, and the latter also liked the narration very much. Nonetheless, there has yet to be an official confirmation regarding the film and its alleged cast.

Sreeleela is inarguably the most in-demand actress in present-day Telugu cinema

Sreeleela has been the first option for almost all the big-star vehicles made in Telugu cinema at the moment. Such is the demand for the actress that almost all of the top stars of the Telugu film industry currently have a film in the making with Sreeleela. Vijay Deverakonda, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ram Pothineni, and Mahesh Babu are merely a few of the big stars who are doing a film with the up-and-coming actress. There is a huge amount of hype pertaining to her signing back-to-back releases. Hopefully, all of these films will also turn out to be huge successes at the box office.

ALSO READ: Iraivan Telugu Trailer OUT: A nerve-chilling sneak peek into the Jayam Ravi starrer