Prabhas' angry fans create ruckus, break theatre property during Yogi re-release; Find out why

Prabhas, the Telugu superstar emerged as a pan-Indian heartthrob after the massive success of the Baahubali franchise. However, the actor had established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Tollywood even much before the release of the SS Rajamouli directorial, with some major blockbusters. However, there are some films Prabhas, which ended up a flop at the box office but later earned immense love from the viewers. Yogi, the 2007-released action thriller is one of such films in the star's career, which eventually impressed the audience and had a re-release.

Prabhas' angry fans create a ruckus during Yogi re-release

The VV Vinayak directorial, which featured Prabhas and lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead roles, had a re-release in 4K format, recently. However, the exciting event turned out to be a nightmare for the film fanatics in Kakinada and Nandyal of Andhra Pradesh, as some of the actor's angry fans created quite a ruckus in the theatres. For the unversed, such incidents are becoming a norm during the re-release celebrations.

If the reports are to be believed, a group of Prabhas' fans started dancing at the Raj theatre in Nandyal during the screening of the film and eventually end up falling on the screen, leaving it severely damaged. A similar incident happened at a theatre in Kakinada, which led to a major clash between the fans and management. In a video that is now going viral on social media, the angry fans of Prabhas are seen damaging property at a theatre, after their major clash with employees. of superstar-led films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, these days.

About Yogi

The action drama revolves around Eeshwar Chandra Prasad aka Yogi, a young man who moves to the city to earn a job and fulfill his late father's last wish. However, he ends up as the biggest goon in the city, after taking a stand for the poor.

Prabhas appeared in the role of Eeshwar aka Yogi in the film, which features Nayanthara in the role of his lady love, Nandini. The VV Vinayak directorial features a stellar star cast including Sharada, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Chalapathi Rao, Pradeep Rawat, Ali, Sunil, Chandra Mohan, and many others in other pivotal roles.

