Prabhas announces his collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Bhushan Kumar for his 25th film titled 'Spirit'

The biggest and much-awaited announcement of Prabhas' 25th film is here. Prabhas will be teaming up with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who is known for cult classic films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The film is titled Spirit and is going to be a big-budget venture, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-series and Bhadrkali Pictures

As this film is Prabhas' 25th film, the title has been unveiled with an official announcement itself. Generally, in the Telugu industry, the title of big movies are unveiled later in the day. Post Baahubali, Prabhas rose to pan-Indian fame and all his next movies are pan-Indian. However, Spirit is much bigger than pan Indian as it will be releasing in China, Thai, Japanese, and Korea as well along with Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Fans of Prabhas can't keep calm and the expectations on this film are incomparable to anything.

Prabhas shares about his 25th film, “This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too. Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar affirms that, "It’s always been a pleasure working with Prabhas. Spirit will be our fourth film after Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush and it can't get bigger and better than this. This will also be our third project with Sandeep who has already delivered the blockbuster Kabir Singh and is now working on Animal. Spirit will not only be one of our biggest projects but it will also be a very special one as it's Prabhas' silver jubilee film as well." Filmmaker Sandeep says, "Announcing 25th film with India's biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I'm sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I'm very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time.”

