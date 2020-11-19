  1. Home
Prabhas announces RELEASE date of Om Raut directorial Adipurush

Taking to his Instagram space, Prabhas revealed that his upcoming film directed by Om Raut will hit the big screens on 11/08/2022.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: November 19, 2020 07:48 am
Yesterday, Prabhas took to his social media space and stated that an important announcement regarding his next film Adipurush will be made today. Now, at 7:11 am, Prabhas announced that the film will hit the big screens on 11/8/2022. It is to be noted that the previous update about the film, which was when the makers announced that the film will have Siaf Ali Khan in a key role, was also announced at 7:11 am.

As soon as this news about the film’s release date was announced, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms. It goes without saying that this announcement has come as an exciting one to the fans. Bollywood director Om Raut is helming the film and it is expected that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram going by the poster. An official confirmation about the film’s genre is yet to be made, while the film’s title poster suggests that the film will be based on the great Hindu epic Ramayan.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu praises Suriya's performance in Soorarai Pottru; Calls it an inspiring film

See his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

It is speculated that Prabhas will be seen playing as Lord Ram, while reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of goddess Sitha. Some reports suggest that the film will have Anushka Sharma in a key role. There are also speculations that the film will have Kiara Advani in a key role. However, an official update is still awaited.

Credits :Instagram

