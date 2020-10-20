Prabhas announces Rs 1.5 crore as donation for relief work for the flood hit Telangana

Not just Prabhas, several other stars from the southern film industry announced donations for Telangana after it got badly hit by floods.

The latest news reports on the Baahubali star Prabhas state that the actor will donate an amount of Rs Rs 1.5 crore as donation for relief work for the flood hit Telangana. Not just Prabhas, several other stars from the southern film industry announced donations for Telangana after it got badly hit by floods. The news reports state that actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has donated Rs. 50 lakh, Ravi Teja announced a donation of 10 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund.

The Krack actor wrote in his Twitter post, "In light of the current situation in Telangana, I would like to contribute 10 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund and I urge everyone to come forward and help our people emerge stronger from this unprecedented crisis @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS." The news reports further add that the southern megastar Chiranjeevi has announced that he will donate a sum of Rs 1 crore to the relief fund.

Furthermore, actors from the southern film industry like Mahesh Babu and RRR actor Jr NTR have donated Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 Lakhs respectively. As per news reports the state government has to relocate 37,000 people from low-lying areas in order to ensure their safety. Help has been pouring in for the flood hit state from all quarters.

