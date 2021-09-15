Prabhas-Anushka Shetty & Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna: The most loved on screen couple of Tollywood

There are very few onscreen couples who are warmly welcomed by the audience and become an instant hit. In the South, especially in Tollywood, there are two such on-screen couples, who audiences go gaga over. They are Prabhas- Anushka Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna. There is some magic about these couples, which makes fans go nuts whenever they witness them on screen and also wish they are together in real life too. Yes, that's how much, both these on-screen couple are loved.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have known each other for 15 years. They have worked together in 4 films including Billa, Mirchi and Baahubali franchise. The couple made millions of fans root for them right from their first film Mirchi itself, their chemistry, comfort and cuteness was quite visible on the screen. Not just films, Prabhas and Anushka share a great friendship and off-screen camaraderie, which always grabs the limelight. There is something natural about this couple, which seems real in every day and that's why they are considered as one of the best on-screen couples Tollywood has ever seen.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are the same in many ways. From their reserved nature to non-star like behaviour, they seem like a match made in heaven, which is why every now their marriage rumours spark in tinsel town. Earlier this year, in an interview with the Pinkvilla, Anushka Shetty had talked about the core and the biggest reason behind her and Prabhas' relationship rumours in media. She said, "We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time." Good friends or couple, audience love them and die to get to one adorable glimpse of them.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, it is just been a few years since they have come to the industry, yet they are the most favourite on-screen couple in Tollywood. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked on two films together and the audience loved their mesmerizing chemistry in both the films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Rashmika and Vijay share a great bond of friendship and are often rumored to be dating each other. Their chemistry feels so genuine and cute that how can anyone not want them in real life too. And not just in movies, their chemistry and friendship during promotions and events is also quite visible. The actors never leave a moment to win the hearts of audiences with their crackling chemistry.

Although they have been the talk of the town couple, neither of them accepted their relationship as Rashmika and VD clearly said that they are just best friends. In one of the interviews, Rashmika revealed that Vijay was the comfort she needed when she was struggling personally initially. "I was recovering from my breakup with Rakshit Shetty. I needed comfort and care, which I found in Devarakonda. I was struggling to cope up with my emotions, and it was he who lifted my spirits. He was the one who made me understand that there was a different world outside, waiting for me to embrace."

Aren't Vijay and Rashmika, Prabhas and Anushka adorable? Although they are just good friends, we root for them too. What do you think about them, comment and let us know.