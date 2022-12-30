Prabhas at Unstoppable with NBK 2: Dating rumours with Kriti Sanon to Ram Charan's phone call, 6 highlights

Prabhas made a grand entry at Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2 with an over-the-top welcome and a video of his fans cheering for him. Clad in casual attire, the six-foot actor looked dashing as he made everyone hooked to the screens with his charming entry. The cheer from the crowd is a clear indication of what a huge fan following and love he has earned. "Darling, they have become your fan because of your movies but I'm your fan for your pure heart", said Balakrishna as he began the much-awaited episode of Unstoppable With NBK 2 show.

About his farmhouse battle True to his introverted nature, Prabhas lives away from the city, at his farmhouse, in Raidurg, Hyderabad. When the host asked about his farmhouse and forest land and if it's legal, Prabhas said, "Yes, it's legal, I'm a person who loves nature. Trees, forests, and animals. And to explore the forest, I went to Kenya, Karnataka, and others with friends." He also added that if government permits he would get animals to his farmland as well. "I also asked during the court session if he can put tigers and etc, they replied that it's quite difficult." (laughs) For unversed, Prabhas has been fighting out a case in High Court for the last 2 years when the Government officials seized 2,083 square yards of land in Panmaktha Village near Hi-tec City. In 2020, the High Court gave orders not to demolish the farmhouse. On marriage Balakrishna grilled Prabhas about possibly tying the knot, but he didn’t cave. He said that he definitely intends to tie the knot one day, but he doesn’t know when that day will come. “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet,” he said in Telugu. Asked how he deals with his mother's pressures as everyone mother wants their child to settle down, and what he does to keep her at bay, Prabhas said, “My sister lives close by. My sister-in-law is also close by. So, that is how we are managing for now. Later… I mean, it should be in the destiny. What is in our hands?” NBK told him that when Sharwanand was on the show, he posed the same question to him, and Sharwanand had said that he’d tie the know when Prabhas does. The Baahubali actor quipped, “Then I should say I’ll get married after Salman Khan.”

Remembers his uncle Krishnam Raju I should have been like my uncle Krishnam Raju, says Prabhas as he remembers him. It is well known that when his uncle passed away this year and the actor provided a feast to thousands of people in his village, speaking about that he said, "My uncle used to always say keep food to whoever comes to the house, be it the enemy also. And he also variety of dishes on table, so that's an ode to him."



Calls 'Mani Ratnam' favourite director During a fun game in the show, Prabhas revealed his favourite directors and the first he took was Mani Ratnam. "I don't know whether he would get a chance to work with Mani Ratnam but he strongly desires it to happen, added the Adipurush actor. He also said he is a big fan of director Bapu as well. Address dating rumours with Kriti Sanon Indirectly, Balakrishna questioned about the dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, saying why did Ram fall in love with Sita. To which, Prabhas with a subtle smile said, It's old news. Madam already cleared it Continuing with roasting him, Balakrishna said what Madam, so much romance, even I call my wife Vasu Ma'am. He further asked him to reveal the madam's name, he first said Janaki (character name in Adipurush), then blushingly finally he said 'Kriti Sanon'. The host also showed fan-made pics of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon pic on the screen in the show.



Ram Charan's phone call One of the biggest highlights of the episode is Ram Charan's phone call and it was a laughter riot. Balayya and Charan took turns pulling Prabhas's legs. The host asked Charan to reveal if Prabhas has anyone special in his life. It seemed difficult for Balakrishna to believe that Prabhas didn’t have a girlfriend. However, the RRR actor said he has no one but said "I was told Prabhas was going to give some good news soon". Prabhas pleaded with Ram Charan to clarify what he meant by “good news and asked if he was his friend or enemy. Balakrishna went further and added if the good news will be with Sanon or Shetty (indicating Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty). And before disconnecting the call, Prabhas pleaded Ram Charan to clarify his words, Ram Charan told Balakrishna, “Sir, this was all drama. There was nothing like that.” Also, Prabhas and Ram Charan also spoke about their bro-code to Balayya. This left fans surprised, as no one knew that the two stars shared a close bond. This fun banter between Ram Charan and Prabhas was a perfect treat to fans. Prabhas also requested Balakrishna to call him when Ram Charan comes on the show next time. He said he will reveal major things too. Well, let's wait for that part too and see if it becomes true.

