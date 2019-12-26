Prabhas' aunt Shyamala Devi REVEALS about Baahubali actor's marriage plans

Prabhas is planning to get married after his upcoming movie, Jaan. His aunt Shyamala Devi spilt the beans about Prabhas' marriage plans. Check it out.

After the stupendous success of the Baahubali series, Prabhas has become a bonafide pan-India superstar from South. Last seen in Saaho, Prabhas is doing great in his professional space. Besides his upcoming films, Prabhas' personal life has always been the talk of the town. He is currently the most eligible bachelor in the Telugu film industry and his marriage and love life are discussed inevitably. The superstar had always been linked-up with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, but Prabhas has time and again rubbished the news.

According to the latest reports, Prabhas is planning to get married after his upcoming movie, Jaan. According to a Telugu online news portal, his aunt Shyamala Devi spilt the beans about Prabhas' marriage plans. She revealed that Prabhas is planning to get hitched after his movie Jaan releases in 2020. However, she did not reveal any details about the bride. "We are eagerly waiting for Prabhas’ marriage. We have a good laugh about the non-stop rumours on his marriage and the bride. Ours is a huge family and we are looking for the right woman who will freely mingle with us,” a Telugu website quoted Shyamala Devi as saying.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of his last film Saaho, Prabhas reacting to his marriage rumours said, “It’s my private matter and I don’t want to reveal anything.” Will Prabhas ditch his bachelorhood in 2020? What do you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on Apr 17, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in K.K. Radha Krishna's movie Jaan. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. Jaan will be a romantic entertainer and the major part of the film will be shot in Europe and other exotic locations.

Also Read: Is Prabhas dating Anushka Shetty? Baahubali star gives an EPIC reply; Says ‘Rumours are bound to float’

Credits :123 Telugu

Read More