Prabhas as Baahubali and Rana Daggubati as Bhallaladeva reunite wearing masks; SS Rajamouli shares a video

The shooting of films, television serials and digital series have slowly started and the makers are taking all the precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak. The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the entire film industry to a standstill but now, the makers have resumed the shooting with new guidelines. While people are adapting the new normal, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has shared an interesting video to send the message about the same in a very interesting way. The director picked a scene from the magnum opus Baahubali featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The edited video sees them wearing mask and fans are totally stunned with this interesting idea to send a powerful message.

SS Rajamouli wrote, "Good job @avitoonindia and @coollazz #Unitedsoft VFX Studio team!#BBVsCOVID #IndiaFightsCorona #StaySafe...I hope everyone stays safe and exercise caution in these times." Meanwhile, as SS Rajamouli shared this special video from Baahubali to send a message about safety amid lockdown, fans started spamming the comment section. Twitterati are demanding RRR teaser as they are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. RRR is one of the much-awaited films that is releasing next year. A period drama is set in the 20th century starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is based on Indian freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

RRR also stars and in the supporting roles. The makers of RRR have wrapped up a major part of the film's shoot and Rajamouli is expected to resume work as soon as possible.

