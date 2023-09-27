Prabhas' Baahubali wax statue to be removed from Mysore Museum; here's why

Prabhas' wax statue was installed today in Mysore. A statue of his popular character Amarendra Baahubali from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali was installed at the Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum. Reportedly, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda is not happy with the statue and expressed his dissatisfaction.

Prabhas' wax statue to be removed following producer Shobha Yarlagadda's complaint

Shobu Yarlagadda threatened to take steps against the statue. Producer Yarlagadda took to X and shared the photo of the Prabhas wax statue from the museum and wrote, “This is not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed.”

Upon this, the museum team decided to remove Prabhas' statue. The museum owner was reportedly quoted saying to Etimes, “The producer vented his ire over the statue. As we don’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiment, we will be removing the statue.”



About Baahubali

SS Rajamouli made Baahubali in two parts, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film received immense applause and acclaim from audiences all over the world. It even became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore benchmark worldwide. Apart from Prabhas, the movies also feature Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Upcoming films

Next up, Prabhas is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The release date of the film is yet to be released. It's being delayed due to post-production work.

The actor is also busy shooting for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film features a talented cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in lead roles. Next up, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Yash spotted with Hollywood director JJ Perry in London amid prep for his next project; What’s cooking?