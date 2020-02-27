Prabhas to be seen as a superhero in Nag Ashwin directorial? Details inside

After it was announced that Tollwood star Prabhas will be teaming up with Nag Ashwin, new reports have emerged, claiming that he will be seen as a superhero in the film.

Yesterday, it was announced that Baahubali star Prabhas will be joining hands with Nag Ashwin for his next film, which will be directed by Aswini Dutt. Now, grapevine has that Prabhas will be seen in superhero avatar in the film. Though this news is yet to be confirmed, it has created buzz all over the internet. Reports suggest that the film will also have several great acting and technical talents and the shooting of the film will commence soon.

This news came amid speculations that Nag Ashwin and Jr NTR will be collaborating for a film. Reports also suggest that the Saaho star will start the shooting of his portion in this movie after his current commitments are wrapped up. Considering the fact that Aswini Dutt has always had extravagant sets and production costs, it is expected that this will be a pretty big project. Nag Ashwin’s last film Mahanati, which was a biopic of late legendary actor Savithri became a blockbuster and also went on to win three National Awards this year, along with international recognition in festivals across the world.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in Jaan, which is touted to be a feel-good romantic-drama. The film marks the maiden collaboration of the Rebel star and Pooja Hegde. The duo has also been paired up for yet another film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, which went on floors last month in Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who is known for films like Jil and Prayanam, the first shooting schedule took place at the Annapurna Studios.

