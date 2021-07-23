Prabhas beats Fawad Khan & South Korea star Kim Hyun Joong as he achieves THIS feat

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has topped the list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men' and yet again, he proves his fandom like never before. In a recently released list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men 2021', Prabhas has grabbed the first spot as the most handsome man with some of the world's most populated celebs and countries. While Prabhas is on the No.1 spot, Pakistani heartthrob is on No.8 and South Korea star Kim Hyun Joong is on No.4.

Prabhas, as we all know has earned a massive fan following after the blockbuster success of magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). The superstar who started the trend of Pan-India films always leaves his fans mesmerised with his unmatched Indian handsomeness and down to earth personality. His charming looks and simple style statement makes him extremely desirable, especially among female fans.

Here's a look at the full released list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men' by Fancy Odds:

On the work front, Prabhas has not one or two but 4 Pan-India films in the kitty. He will be seen in Om Raut directorial Adipurush, co-starring , Kriti Sanon among others.

He will also be seen sharing the screen space with and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's untitled film.

The Saaho actor also has an action flick, Salaar besides Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni looks drop dead gorgeous in a feather dress & hair styled to perfection; PHOTO