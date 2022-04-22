Prabhas to begin shoot of solo portions for Nag Ashwin's Project K next week

Prabhas is set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's pan-India film, tentatively titled Project K. the film is one of the most anticipated projects in the Indian film industry. The film went on floors with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in July, after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor who has a pipeline of movies in the kitty has been simultaneously shooting. Now, it is known that he is set to begin a new schedule in Hyderabad to shoot for solo portions of Project K.

According to sources, "Prabhas will start filming his solo portions for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi during next week in Hyderabad through a week-long schedule." Interestingly, Project K promises to push the boundaries of visual effects in India and give audiences a story that will leave them at the edge of their seats. The film is being shot with Arri Alexa technology, making it the first Indian film to use this cutting-edge technology.

Prabhas’s next is touted to be a sci-fi project and will mark the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, of Aditya 369 fame, was roped in as the mentor of the film. Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer and Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer. Project K is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has Adipurush with Om Raut, Saalar with Prashanth Neel, Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.

