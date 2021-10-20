Prabhas' birthday celebration began; Special shows of his blockbuster film Mirchi are being released

Pan Indian star Prabhas will be celebrating his birthday on October 23, and like every year, fans and followers of the Young Rebel Star from all over the world are filled with joy. The celebrations for his birthday have already begun. Prabhas’ blockbuster film Mirchi will be re-releasing in the theatres of the Telugu states.

Eight years ago, Prabhas' Mirchi, directed by Koratala Siva, and produced by UV Creations was released. Records were shattered, reviews were rave and most importantly audiences loved every bit of Prabhas’ intensity for his role. Prabhas stole the show with his acting, seamlessly switching from a guy in love to a man out for vengeance, from displaying intense anger, to pouring his heart out.

Now, yet again, after many years, fans are very eager to witness Prabhas' remarkable performance in Mirchi on the big screen.

#Mirchi special shows are confirmed in many theaters to celebrate PAN India star #Prabhas' birthday in a grand way. pic.twitter.com/HIe9jjIBym — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 20, 2021

On the work front, Prabhas is waiting for the release of his pan Indian film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The romantic drama is set against the backdrop of Italy in the 1920s and he will be playing the role of Vikramaditya.

The actor also has an untitled sci-fi film with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which will be directed by Om Raut. Prabhas is also busy shooting for Prashanth Neel's Salaar. He also announced yet another pan world film titled Spirit with director Sandeep Vanga.