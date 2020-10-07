On Prabhas' birthday, director Nag Ashwin to share an interesting update about their upcoming film

While fans are excited to see him again on-screen, Nag Ashwin has shared an interesting detail about his next with Baahubali actor Prabhas.

Baahubali actor Prabhas will celebrate his 41st birthday on October 23 and there is too much excitement among his fans. Prabhas' fans can't keep calm and are expecting some update about his upcoming films. As we all know, the dashing Pan-India star has a lot of films lined up for the release in the coming two days. One of the biggest projects is with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Prabhas will be sharing the screen space with in the upcoming film, which is tentatively called #Prabhas21. While fans are excited to see him again on-screen, Nag Ashwin has shared an interesting detail about his next with Baahubali actor.

One of the fans asked the director if they should expect an update about his upcoming sci-fi. To this, he replied, "Birthday something simple only...ee corona valla mana shoot start ke inka chaala time undi...so can't reveal much now...but one killer update ull get before bday only..v v soon.... :)" (sic). Clearly, Prabhas' birthday is going to be special for a lot of reasons and one being the new update about his upcoming film with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Let's wait and watch to know what's in stores for us. Any guesses? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently headed to Italy for the shooting of Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, The lead actors have resumed the shoot after almost 7 months and are looking forward to completing it as soon as possible. The love saga is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The Saaho actor also has another big Pan-India film with Tanaji director. Titled Adipurush, the film also stars . The makers are yet to lock lead actress for the upcoming big-budget film.

