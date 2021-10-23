Prabhas Birthday Special: From Darling of Tollywood to Pan Indian star, journey of the actor

Prabhas is one such actor from the South who has managed to touch the souls of everyone regardless of where they originate from in the world. Having made his debut with the Telugu movie Eshwar, Prabhas has come a very long way to become the biggest star of Indian cinema. Now, Prabhas’s fame is bigger than life.

Prabhas began his mark in the cinema with the same conventional action hero, but his unique acting style and. which got him the tag of Rebel Star of Tollywood. As time passed, Prabhas forayed into the genre of romance with his movies, his cute smile and chemistry with actresses can be a force to reckon with when he explodes on screen. While Movies like Mirchi, Chatrapathi and Baahubali showed how Prabhas uses anger as an emotion with a restrained temperament. movies like Darling, Billa and Mr. Perfect gave out his romantic angle, which fans couldn't forget till today. However, Darling co-starrer Kajal Aggarwal made a huge impact on the actor and the Telugu audiences. His word usage of 'Darling' in movies and the outside world has made fans go crazy. The actor fondly calls the people who love Darling, even his fandom. That made him get the tag- Darling of Tollywood. Well, even his down-earth nature and gold-like heart.

Prabhas seemed to be on the track to become the biggest hero in Tollywood but fate had other plans. Prabhas’ golden ticket to superstardom came in the form of visionary director Rajamouli and his masterpiece movie Baahubali, where Prabhas played the lead character and a dual role. When the first part was released, everyone could talk about why Baahubali was killed by his loyal mentor and friend Katappa. The sequel gave everyone the much-needed conclusion and also gave Prabhas the tag of a Pan-Indian actor.

Baahubali franchise not only gave stardom to Prabhas from India but all over the world. the actor now has fans from every corner of the globe, which is amazing as no other South actor grew like Prabhas. He shall remain a trademark in the South cinema forever.

Post Baahubali, there is no looking for Prabhas, currently he has 4 Pan Indian films and one Pan world film. Yes, Radhe Shyam, Salaar, ProjectK, Adipurush and pan world film Spirit, which will release in Asian languages as well along with South Indian languages.

