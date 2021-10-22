Prabhas Birthday Special: From getting slapped to a Russian fan having his name inked, 5 things done by fans

Baahubali star Prabhas has earned a massive fan following not only in India but also has a huge fan base internationally. Fans of the actor leave no stone unturned to catch a glimpse of him, be it at the airport or while he is shooting for his films. At times, they end up doing insane things to click photos or to catch his glimpse. Well, Prabhas turns a year older on October 23, and there is an immense buzz on social media.

The celebrations are going to be massive, no less like a festival. While we wait to know what his fans have planned on his birthday, here's a look at all the crazy things done by Prabhas' fans.

Russian fan getting his name tattooed:

Painful day...But super happy with d simple result... How is it guys? pic.twitter.com/n91uHSjw5K — LADY PRABHA (@mistyblue_jai) July 17, 2018

Post Baahubali's release in Russia last year, Prabhas had left an everlasting impact on the Russian girls. He is a heartthrob, like always! One of the crazy female fans from Russia also got his name tattooed on her back. That's insane and if you don't believe it, take a look at the photos below.

A female fan slaps him: