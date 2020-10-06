From Prabhas, Bollywood to upcoming projects, Anushka Shetty makes some interesting and candid revelations

During an #AskAnushka session on Twitter, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty opened her heart out and replied to her fans about everything under the sun.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's much-anticipated film, Nishabdham released recently and it opened to a mixed response. The film, which stars R Madhavan in the male lead role is a silent thriller and sees the reunion of the lead actors on the big screen after 14 years. Ahead of the film's release on October 2nd, Anushka Shetty interacted with her fans on Twitter. During an #AskAnushka session on Twitter, the stunner opened her heart out and replied to her fans regarding everything from her personal to professional life. From Prabhas to making Bollywood debut, Anushka Shetty made some candid revelations while interacting with her fans.

One of the fans asked her if she is looking forward to making Bollywood debut, to this she replied, "I love the work I do and would love to do good content without any language barrier ...hope our stories reach out to as many hearts .... Revolving hearts #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime."

Fans are super curious to know about Anushka's next project after Nishabdham and when asked about the same, the actress revealed, "Very soon.. Will let you all know, respective production houses will make announcements once we are ready. #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime."

A Twitterati shared her marriage photo with Prabhas from their film Mirchi and asked for a reaction to same. Anushka did not hesitate to reply despite the never-ending dating rumours of them. She wrote, "A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod, vamsi, vikki."

