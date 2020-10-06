  1. Home
  2. entertainment

From Prabhas, Bollywood to upcoming projects, Anushka Shetty makes some interesting and candid revelations

During an #AskAnushka session on Twitter, Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty opened her heart out and replied to her fans about everything under the sun.
12802 reads Mumbai
Anushka Shetty opens up about Prabhas, Bollywood From Prabhas, Bollywood to upcoming projects, Anushka Shetty makes some interesting and candid revelations
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty's much-anticipated film, Nishabdham released recently and it opened to a mixed response. The film, which stars R Madhavan in the male lead role is a silent thriller and sees the reunion of the lead actors on the big screen after 14 years. Ahead of the film's release on October 2nd, Anushka Shetty interacted with her fans on Twitter. During an #AskAnushka session on Twitter, the stunner opened her heart out and replied to her fans regarding everything from her personal to professional life. From Prabhas to making Bollywood debut, Anushka Shetty made some candid revelations while interacting with her fans. 

One of the fans asked her if she is looking forward to making Bollywood debut, to this she replied, "I love the work I do and would love to do good content without any language barrier ...hope our stories reach out to as many hearts .... Revolving hearts #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime." 

Fans are super curious to know about Anushka's next project after Nishabdham and when asked about the same, the actress revealed, "Very soon.. Will let you all know, respective production houses will make announcements once we are ready. #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime." 


A Twitterati shared her marriage photo with Prabhas from their film Mirchi and asked for a reaction to same. Anushka did not hesitate to reply despite the never-ending dating rumours of them. She wrote, "A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod, vamsi, vikki."

Check out more interesting replies of Anushka Shetty below: 

Also Read: When Nagarjuna Akkineni REACTED to rumours of him dating Anushka Shetty

 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Anushka Shetty denies starring in the upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead: Report
When Anushka Shetty and Prabhas lit up the internet with THIS photo from Baahubali 2 promotions
Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan are true BFF & these PHOTOS from SS Karthikeya’s wedding are proof
Radhe Shyam: Anushka Shetty REACTS to Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic first look and shares her excitement
When Prabhas BLAMED Karan Johar for spreading rumours about him and Anushka Shetty
Baahubali stars Anushka Shetty and Prabhas practice intense sword fighting in an UNSEEN throwback video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement