Prabhas calls his Project K director Nag Ashwin the 'sweetest', wishes him on his birthday

One of the ace directors in the South film fraternity Nag Ashwin has turned a year older today. He is known for movies such as Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, Pitta Kathalu, and others. His next venture is Project K featuring superstar Prabhas. On Nag Ashwin’s birthday, Prabhas penned a beautiful note and share it on social media.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Prabhas shared Nag Ashwin’s photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest director I know, @nag_ashwin, thanks for #ProjectK, can't wait to see you on sets soon.” To note, Nag Ashwin’s Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles and it is a pan India film.

Project K is one of the most anticipated projects in the Indian film industry. The film went on floors with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in July, after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources, Prabhas is set to begin a new schedule in Hyderabad to shoot for solo portions of Project K. Interestingly, Project K promises to push the boundaries of visual effects in India and give audiences a story that will leave them at the edge of their seats. The film is being shot with Arri Alexa technology, making it the first Indian film to use this cutting-edge technology.

Prabhas’s next is touted to be a sci-fi project and will mark the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, of Aditya 369 fame, was roped in as the mentor of the film. Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer and Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer.

