Prabhas celebrates his 41st birthday on Radhe Shyam sets in Georgia; See PHOTOS

In the photos that surfaced online, Prabhas can be seen having a fun time on the Radhe Shyam sets as he cuts his birthday cake.

As the fans of Prabhas were happily sharing his photos and sending their love to him on his 41st birthday yesterday, the actor had a birthday bash with the Rashe Shyam team in Georgia. Photos of the actor where he can be seen happily cutting a birthday have now surfaced online. In the photos, Prabhas can be seen grinning ear to ear as he cuts the birthday cake. Fans of Prabhas are now sharing the photos across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has two films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers had unveiled a captivating motion poster for the film on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, animated version of several people were seen travelling on a train and the lead actors can be seen having a fine time during the train travel. It was reported that Ajay Devgan will be seen playing a key role in the film, however, it was denied by the makers.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab: Teaser of Sriram Venu directorial to be RELEASED on October 25

As far as Adipurush is concerned, the film is directed by Om Raut and it has as the main antagonist. It was revealed by the makers that the film will have Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. Rest of the film’s cast and crew are yet to be announced. A couple of months ago, Tollywood director Nag Ashwin announced his next film will be with Prabhas and . Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is touted to be a sci-fi film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×