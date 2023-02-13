Prabhas charges zero remuneration for Maruthi's Raja Deluxe film: Reports

Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. The pan-Indian actor has a few big-budget films like Adipurush, Project K, Salaar, and Spirit lined up in kitty. Amid these, he also signed up for a Telugu film Raja Deluxe with Maruthi as he wanted to do simple films for his fans. Now, according to the latest reports, he has not charged a penny for the film. As per reports of News18 and Koimoi, Prabhas has charged zero remuneration for his film Raja Deluxe with Maruthi. He reportedly took this decision of not costing anything to avoid pushing the film’s budget beyond the limit. It is said that the actor wants to generate profit with a limited budget and make a good film for Telugu audiences. And instead of remuneration, Prabhas will be taking a share in profits.

Over his high-budget movies and crores of remuneration, this news of Prabhas dropping his fees to zero for his upcoming film Raja Deluxe has left everyone in awe. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

About Raja Deluxe Directed by Maruthi, the film is reportedly titled Raja Deluxe and will be a perfect entertainer with comedy, romance, and horror. It is said the film is set in the backdrop of horror comedy and if the reports are true, then it will be the first-time Prabhas doing a horror movie. While the details of the film are yet announced, it is said that Malavika Mohanan is the female. Also, reportedly, Sreeleela and Nidhhi Agerwal are part of the film as well. Upcoming films Meanwhile, Prabhas has five films under various stages of production and has over 1500 crores riding on his projects. The actor is currently waiting for the release of the mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Said Ali Khan. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

The actor is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Prashanth Neel's Salaar. He also has pan-Indian Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. The actor also announced Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

