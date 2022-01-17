Prabhas' choc-o-bloc schedule till 2024

A pan-India star, whose popularity is unquestionable is set to rule 2022 with his big-budget movies. Yes, we are talking about Prabhas, who is occupied not with one or 2 but more than 4 pan-India projects being made on a lavish budget.

Talking about his overseas popularity, it was only recently that Prabhas’ images from Radhe Shyam were seen on the milk bottles in Japan. Besides, there is too much hype and expectation of Radhe Shyam among moviegoers, not only in India but also abroad.

Prabhas is among a very few from the lot who has managed to cross over to other markets with such ease, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt. His remuneration for Adipurush is rumoured to be close to 150 crores, surpassing the fees of top Bollywood stars.

Did you know Prabhas is also the only star to currently have 5 huge pan India films in his kitty? Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Spirit, and Project K are the 5 big upcoming films starring Baahubali actor. The actor has over 1,500 crores riding on his projects.

While a lot of celebs are taking a safe zone or where 'they are most loved in', Prabhas chooses to break the mold and test new waters with films that range from mythologies, action entertainers, rom-com to science fiction.

Jam-packed schedule: Given the scale and reach of Prabhas' films, it is safe to say that the Saaho actor will be the busiest star till 2024. He has got a choc-o-bloc schedule with back-to-back releases. He is currently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and his highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit, helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

