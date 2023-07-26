Prabhas clicked at Hyderabad airport as he returns after the launch of Kalki 2898 AD in the US; VIDEO

Prabhas has been in the news ever since the title video of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor, who attended the launch event of the film at San Diego Comic-Con, is back in Hyderabad. The pan-Indian star was clicked at Hyderabad airport as he returned home. Reportedly, he is back home after 50 days of spending time in the US.

The Baahubali actor opted for his usual airport look in black pants paired up with an oversized sweatshirt and beanie. He also covered his face with a mask. It is said that he is back in Hyderabad after 50 days in the US.

After Adipurush's release, Prabhas went to the US for vacation. And later reportedly underwent physiotherapy for a knee problem and completed some personal tasks. After that, he directly headed to San Diego with his Kalki team with Nag Ashwin, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati for the launch of the title and teaser.

Prabhas opts for his signature laid-back look at airport



About Kalki 2829 AD

The glimpse video of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on Friday midnight and it promises a unique experience. The film is set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema. He opened up about his character in the Indian mythological sci-fi film in a short interview. The actor said, "He's a superhero but he's really funny. I like that way Nagi designed it. I think he's the only funny guy in Project K. Nagi is very good with emotions and the film is strong with emotions. I am the only comedian in the film."

Speaking of Kalki, the movie is directed by Nag Ashwin, who previously directed the 2018 film Mahanati, based on the life of legendary actress Savitri. The film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani will be seen in an important role. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. The film's music score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

