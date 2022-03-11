Prabhas on comparison between Bollywood & South cinema: Every actor is same, exposure to language is different

Prabhas is soon going to create magic on the big screen with his upcoming film Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. It is one of the most-talked-about movies in Tollywood currently. The trailers and posters of sci-fiction were lauded by the fans as they took them on a miraculous journey filled with love. To note, Prabhas became a household name after his stint in the magnum opus ‘Baahubali’. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the actor opened up on the ongoing debate about the comparison between north and south actors.

While talking to the new portal, actor Prabhas said, “I feel, every actor is the same. It’s just the exposure to different languages, different countries. Even if you go to Africa, I think it's the same.” He further said that there is nothing like ‘South Indian’ actors as everybody is Indian. He added, “We just have different languages for consumption. Today, we all want to watch good films. I think it was always the same. We realised after 'Baahsubali' happened.”

On the work front, Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ is helmed by Radha Krishan Kumar. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the film reaches the theatres on 11 March. The movie has been simultaneously shot in both Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar’ along with Shruti Haasan in the pipeline. The movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Shot in both Kannada and Telugu, the project will be out in theatres by 14 April. Meanwhile, Prabhas will also star in ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Prabhas on accepting 'Radhe Shyam': I felt something unique and different in love