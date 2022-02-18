Prabhas completes first shot of Project K with Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘this is a dream come true’

Ever since the news of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone collaborating for a project came out, fans have not been able to contain their excitement. The tentative title of this film is Project K. Deepika had shared a couple of pictures and videos from the sets in Hyderabad as she had gone there to shoot for a schedule. Now, it seems that Prabhas has completed the first shot of Amitabh Bachchan, who too has a pivotal role in the film. The Baahubali actor shared a throwback pic of the veteran actor to express his excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared a throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan. The picture seems to be from a movie still. In the picture, a young Big B sits on a chair wearing a grey suit with an intense look on his face. He has kept both his legs on the table and his swag is unmatchable. Sharing this pic, Prabhas wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

Take a look:

Project K is a sci-fi thriller and it is directed by Nag Ashwin. A few days ago, we informed you that the second schedule of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K will begin by the second week of February. Now, it is reported that the Radhe Shyam actor has joined the sets of this sci-fi thriller. The latest schedule of the film is taking place in Hyderabad.

Talking about Prabhas’ other releases, the actor will play the lead in Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde will star opposite the Baahubali actor as the female lead.

