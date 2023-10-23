Prabhas confirmed as lead in Kannappa; Vishnu Manchu drops a hint

Vishnu Manchu, who had previously shared screen space with Prabhas in Denikaina Ready, took to social media to wish his ‘darling brother’ a fantastic birthday. In a heartwarming post featuring various iconic characters portrayed by Prabhas, Vishnu dropped a hint at their special collaboration.

For the unversed, of late, speculations were doing rounds that Prabhas had indeed signed up for a pivotal role in Kannappa, in which Manchu Vishnu is playing the lead role. Finally, the news seems to be official now.

Check out the tweet below

While the official announcement of Prabhas joining Kannappa was long-awaited, Vishnu Manchu's response to a tweet about the collaboration spoke volumes. Vishnu's “Har Har Mahadev” response was seen as a subtle confirmation, further fueling the excitement among fans.

The Grand Vision of Kannappa: A Pan-India Film

Kannappa is an ambitious project jointly produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film's grandeur is evident right from the puja ceremony that took place in mid-August, officially marking the commencement of the project.

For fans, this collaboration marks a rekindling of a special bond between Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu, who previously shared the screen in Denikaina Ready. Prabhas had lent his voice for a cameo in the 2012 film, showcasing their camaraderie and mutual respect.

Prabhas on the work front

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, a forthcoming Telugu-action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It stars Prabhas as the lead character, as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in pivotal roles.

Music has been created by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography has been helmed by Bhuvan Gowda. It is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 22, 2023, clashing with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Kalki 2898 AD, is an upcoming Indian epic science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The cast includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

