Prabhas' crazy Russian fan gets Baahubali actor's name tattooed on her back: Check it out

Post the release of Baahubali in Russia, one of the crazy female fans of Prabhas got his name tattooed on her back. Check it out below.

Baahubali star Prabhas is among the few actors from the South Indian film industry who enjoys a crazy fan following not only in India but across the world. Known for his simplicity and larger than life appearance on the big screen, Prabhas is loved for the phenomenal performances he delivers in his films. He has earned crazy fan following and girls go gaga over his perfect tall, attractive and handsome physique as well as aura. Post Baahubali's release in Russia, Prabhas has been ruling over the hearts of all Russian girls, the heartthrob, always!

The two-part epic Baahubali won over the Indian audiences and has managed to create the same impact across the world. When the film was released in Russia, girls couldn't stop drooling over him. One of the crazy female fans also got his name tattooed on her back. A few fans also penned letters for the superstar. Prabhas is also said to be the second actor after legendary actor Raj Kapoor to have ruled over the hearts of Russian audiences. The dashing star is winning hearts with his every film and fans just can't wait to know what's in stores next.

Meanwhile, check out Russian fans going gaga over Baahubali star:

Painful day...But super happy with d simple result... How is it guys? pic.twitter.com/n91uHSjw5K — LADYPRABHA (@mistyblue_jai) July 17, 2018

This is a note from an Azerbaijan fan of #Prabhas for past 12 years(before Bahubali fan).Prabhas is loved in Russia for long nd his movies r shown often there.She lived there,so she knows it 1st hand

Thanks @2Serdechko for ur kind words#RussiaLovesPrabhas #JapanLovesPrabhas pic.twitter.com/shbCs3URvf — Chirpy17 (@Chirpy175) June 19, 2020

Prabhas is currently working for his next tentatively titled Prabhas 20th, which will have a Pan-India release. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is an intense love story set in the 1970s and it stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.

