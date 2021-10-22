Prabhas' dashing look from Radhe Shyam goes viral ahead of teaser release on his birthday

Prabhas is one such actor whose every single scoop or picture goes viral in seconds. Yet again the latest picture of Prabhas from the sets of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam has taken the internet by storm.

Prabhas' dashing new look in the latest photo, which surfaced on the internet is going viral. The Baahubali star is seen looking uber cool and suave in his signature attire, which is semi-formal. Clad in blue pants, he paired it up with a turtle neck t-shirt and matching jacket. With glasses, posing by a superbike, Prabhas promises nothing but never seen before look in Radhe Shyam.

According to reports, this picture is from the teaser of Radhe Shyam, which is going to release on his birthday. The Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam teaser will release on social media, on October 23, 11:16 AM. The makers are going to give a sneak-peek into Prabhas' character Vikram Aditya in the teaser.

Radhe Shyam is tipped to be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

The shooting of Radhe Shyam has been wrapped up. The film is set to release on January 14, 2022, during Sankranthi.