Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 to commence shoot in June 2025? REPORT

Kalki 2898 AD was one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema in 2024. As the movie ended on a cliffhanger, the buzz for a sequel has been relatively high. Now, as per a report, it seems that the second installment might begin its work soon.

According to a report by Manobala Vijayabalan on X (formerly Twitter), the much-awaited sequel flick will likely begin shooting in June 2025. However, as of now, this is just speculation, and an official update will only be made by the makers.

Recently, the film’s producer, Aswini Dutt, detailed how the sequel flick would primarily focus on three characters from the movie, played by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

In a recent report by Gulte, the producer underlined that Kamal Haasan would have more screen time than in the first part. Additionally, the veteran actor and Prabhas’ scenes together would be very interesting to watch. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika would also play prominent roles, reprising their characters.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi dystopian epic starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film, which is rooted in Hindu mythology, depicts the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki. Kalki is said to be the harbinger of a new age and the last ray of hope for mankind.

With Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan playing co-leads, the movie portrayed the tale of Kalki’s birth and the intricacies surrounding the same. As Kamal Haasan plays the main antagonist in the film, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

The movie also featured actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and more in cameo appearances.

Moving forward, Prabhas will next be seen playing the lead role in the film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror comedy flick has Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads.

