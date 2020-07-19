Prabhas with Deepika Padukone or Pooja Hegde: Who do you think will make for a hotter onscreen pair? VOTE

Deepika Padukone or Pooja Hegde? Who do you think will make for a hottest onscreen pair with Baahubali star Prabhas? VOTE below and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin welcomes as the female lead for his upcoming film starring Baahubali actor Prabhas. The director took to twitter and expressed his excitement on working with Prabhas and Deepika. He tweeted, "@deepikapadukone...I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas." Ever since the announcement, moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them.

For the first time, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be sharing the screenspace and there is too much excitement for the same. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and as revealed by the director, the story of the film will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come. According to media reports, it will be science-fiction drama, which is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and team have welcomed DP to be a part of this incredible journey. The makers tweeted, "Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure."

Deepika Padukone, welcome on board! Thrilled to have you be a part of this incredible adventure. #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7#Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas pic.twitter.com/PLdgPT6igz — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 19, 2020

Well, Prabhas will be sharing the screenspace with Pooja Hegde as well in their upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The Saaho star has teamed up with Pooja for the first time and the first look as already set high expectations.

The Baahubali star will be sharing the screenspace with two biggest actresses for the first time- Deepika Padukone and Pooja Hegde. Who according to you think will make for a hottest onscreen pair with Baahubali star? VOTE and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

