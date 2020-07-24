Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film with Nag Ashwin to roll in 2021; To be one of the biggest Indian movies?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie is said to be one of the biggest Indian movies till date as it is being made on a huge budget and will have plenty of VFX and scaled-up action.

India's two biggest superstars Prabhas and are coming together for Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. Deepika recently came onboard as the female lead star and fans can't keep calm about this big announcement made by the makers. As revealed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Jodi is the highlight of the film and the story will remain in the hearts of the audience for years. Reportedly, it is a sci-fi film and will start rolling in April 2021. Also, it is said to be one of the biggest Indian movies till date as it is being made on a huge budget and will have plenty of VFX and scaled-up action.

Nag Ashwin has already kick-started pre-production works and since it is for the first time Deepika Padukone has stepped into this space, she is looking forward to the start the shoot. There is already too much excitement for the upcoming project, which is tentatively called, Prabhas 21. After Baahubali actor welcomed DP on Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress also dropped a lovely comment on his post. She wrote, “Thank You so much for the warm welcome!I cannot wait for this incredible journey to begin…."

The upcoming Pan-India film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. There is too much curiosity around this project, let's wait to know what's more in stores for us.

Recently, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh also shared her excitement for Prabhas 21. Calling the lead actors as the blockbuster jodi, she wrote on Instagram, "This is huge!!! A blockbuster combo is coming together to create the next blockbuster! Can't wait for this one."

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

