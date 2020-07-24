  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film with Nag Ashwin to roll in 2021; To be one of the biggest Indian movies?

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie is said to be one of the biggest Indian movies till date as it is being made on a huge budget and will have plenty of VFX and scaled-up action.
7023 reads Mumbai
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film with Nag Ashwin to roll in 2021; To be one of the biggest Indian movies?Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film with Nag Ashwin to roll in 2021; To be one of the biggest Indian movies?
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

India's two biggest superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are coming together for Nag Ashwin's upcoming untitled film. Deepika recently came onboard as the female lead star and fans can't keep calm about this big announcement made by the makers. As revealed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Jodi is the highlight of the film and the story will remain in the hearts of the audience for years. Reportedly, it is a sci-fi film and will start rolling in April 2021. Also, it is said to be one of the biggest Indian movies till date as it is being made on a huge budget and will have plenty of VFX and scaled-up action.

Nag Ashwin has already kick-started pre-production works and since it is for the first time Deepika Padukone has stepped into this space, she is looking forward to the start the shoot. There is already too much excitement for the upcoming project, which is tentatively called, Prabhas 21. After Baahubali actor welcomed DP on Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress also dropped a lovely comment on his post. She wrote, “Thank You so much for the warm welcome!I cannot wait for this incredible journey to begin…." 

The upcoming Pan-India film will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. There is too much curiosity around this project, let's wait to know what's more in stores for us. 

Recently, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh also shared her excitement for Prabhas 21. Calling the lead actors as the blockbuster jodi, she wrote on Instagram, "This is huge!!! A blockbuster combo is coming together to create the next blockbuster! Can't wait for this one."

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

They said this about Brahmastra ,RRR and too much publicity has already killed audience's interest in these films . The makers of this movie ( if at all its happening ) should be cautious in releasing such PR titbits .

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Cool. Can't wait. What's the name of film

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement